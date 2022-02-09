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Dorothy Kilgallen was the woman who cracked the JFK assassination. She was murderer for her knowledge.
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55 views • February 09, 2022
Dorothy Kilgallen was the woman who cracked the JFK assassination. She was murderer for her knowledge. After Dorothy was murdered, her friend, the actress Jayne Mansfield, had some of Dorothy's files. She was on her way to meet Jim Garrison the lead JFK investigator. Mansfield was killed. Decapitated. Killgalan, Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe were close friends. All dead within a short time of each other. Visit DorothyKilgallen.com
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