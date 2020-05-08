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Positive vs Negative thinking.
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10 views • May 08, 2020
Are you seeking the secret to happiness? Everywhere you look today there are con-men that came rich giving "motivational" speeches about positive thinking, claiming they will change your life. This video is a warning about lies of self-made gurus and false prophets in the church telling you to "speak faith" and make financial declarations in Jesus' name. Perhaps it's time for you to count the cost and listen to the One with the best advice in history!
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