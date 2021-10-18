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BOMBSHELL: Pfizer Whistleblower Confirms Covid Injections are Poisonous Bioweapons (MIRRORED)
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2017 views • October 18, 2021
BOMBSHELL: Pfizer Whistleblower Confirms Covid Injections are Poisonous Bioweapons (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel thedeadgene at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/46becc8e-aefd-4474-b986-e977884d5cd4
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Andrew Kaufman of https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show with Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst who confirms that the ingredients in the COVID inoculation are poison.
https://banned.video/watch?id=610b15ec4b401c2c26621b15
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🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
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🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Infowars is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
Mirrored from Brighteon channel thedeadgene at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/46becc8e-aefd-4474-b986-e977884d5cd4
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Andrew Kaufman of https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show with Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst who confirms that the ingredients in the COVID inoculation are poison.
https://banned.video/watch?id=610b15ec4b401c2c26621b15
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Infowars is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
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