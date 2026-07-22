Our Money Just Got Hijacked Here’s the Escape Plan (Bob Kudla)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bob Kudla from Trade Genius joins Adapt 2030 to reveal why the next three months (July to October) represent a critical shift in markets and money. From the hidden traps in passive ETF investing to the rollout of a global tokenized currency system, we are entering an era where traditional financial safety nets are being rewritten in real-time. How can you escape the trap?
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/