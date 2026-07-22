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Our Money Just Got Hijacked Here’s the Escape Plan (Bob Kudla)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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Bob Kudla from Trade Genius joins Adapt 2030 to reveal why the next three months (July to October) represent a critical shift in markets and money. From the hidden traps in passive ETF investing to the rollout of a global tokenized currency system, we are entering an era where traditional financial safety nets are being rewritten in real-time. How can you escape the trap?


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agricultureeconomycommoditiesbitcoin newsdavid dubynegeopoliticsglobal financial resetadapt 2030supply chainbob kudlatrade geniuscpi reportmarket volatilitywealth protectionmarket crash 2024the civilization cycle podcasteconomic intelligencesemi bubblepassive investing traptokenized currencyrobotics stocksai investingeconomic cycle 2030
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