Messages from God - The One World People worship Satan

Sunday, January 31, 2021:Jesus said: “My people, I prayed over My apostles, and I told them to receive the Holy Spirit. I gave them the power to heal people, and even the power to cast out demons in My Name. You can remember when St. Peter and St. John healed a cripple by calling on My Name to heal him. My apostles were even tested by the Sanhedrin because they used My Name to heal the cripple. My son, all of My faithful, who believe in My power, can also heal and cast out demons in My Name. You need to believe that I can do it, and you will see healing when you call on My Name. You can heal people with declaring it with My Most Precious Blood, or you can call down the Holy Spirit to heal people. To cast demons out of people, you need an exorcist priest, or have several people pray in My Name. Even praying the long form of the St. Michael prayer can protect you from the demons. Trust in My Word, but have faith in My healing power and My power to cast out demons.”johnleary.com--------------Confirmed: Obama’s ‘Ethics Czar’ Led the ‘Color Revolution’ Behind the 2020 US Election and Then Bragged About It"Many believe Obama is running the White House now."