37 is what I call the Divine Prime. It is, by my reckoning, the number of hours that Jesus was in the tomb. If you take its two digits, accompanied by the sum of those digits, you get a three number set: 3, 7, 10 (the Trinity, holy, and complete). Being a prime number, it is indivisible, just like the Trinity. And when you honor the Trinity by multiplying it by three, you get what I call the Trinitarian number: 1 1 1.



37 hours is how long Jesus stayed in His tomb. How long will you stay in yours? Whose plan are you following?



