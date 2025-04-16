Massive solar storm set to hit in matter of HOURS causing global blackouts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A massive solar storm is expected to hit Earth
in just a few hours, with the potential for significant
disruptions to power grids and radio communications.
Officials are monitoring a powerful burst of
solar plasma that began impacting our planet
on Tuesday and continues to create disturbances.