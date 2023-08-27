Do you want to participate in this event?

A message of God: One is in the Great Tribulation, but the utmost tribulation, chaos, violence and war, and the total takeover are coming from the visitors from space, who will take over the authority on Earth, when the Rapture has taken place.

Published on Feb 25, 2015 by My Shalom

