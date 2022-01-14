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Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Lie Under Oath Regarding VAERS CV19 Vax Deaths! [13.01.2022]
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81 views • January 14, 2022
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Tue Dec 21, 2021 - 20,000+ deaths reported to VAERS following COVID vaccines
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/20000-deaths-reported-to-vaers-following-covid-vaccines/
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
VAERS Covid-19 vaccine deaths: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=VAERS+Covid-19+vaccine+deaths&;t=h_&ia=web
Note that the total number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccines is greater than the number of deaths associated with all other vaccines combined since the year 1990.
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/10/08/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-10-1-2021/
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vaers.html
VAERS Quick Guide https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
VAERS Overview https://vaers.hhs.gov/
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Anthony Fauci appeared before a Senate Committee Hearing this week and lied under oath.
They both claimed that they "didn't know" how many deaths were recorded in VAERS following COVID-19 vaccines, and Walensky stated the COVID-19 vaccines are "incredibly safe" and "protect us against Omicron, they protect us against Delta, they protect us against COVID."
She also stated that all reported COVID-19 vaccine deaths have been "adjudicated," when in fact not a single COVID-19 vaccine injury, let alone a death, has been tried in the Government CounterMeasures Injury Compensation Program.
'
2 days ago Biden administration's response. At a Senate hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the heads of the C.D.C. and F.D.A. defended the administration's efforts to protect Americans against Omicron as they...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/01/11/covid-omicron-variant-live-updates/
https://time.com/6138544/biden-covid-19-response-senate/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-11/biden-s-covid-response-comes-under-fire-in-senate-panel-hearing
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/11/health/fauci-senate-hearing-omicron-response.html
https://www.ntd.com/senate-hearing-on-omicron-and-government-response_726204.html
HealthImpactNews
18924 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9X5f1R6D99Df/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
Tue Dec 21, 2021 - 20,000+ deaths reported to VAERS following COVID vaccines
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/20000-deaths-reported-to-vaers-following-covid-vaccines/
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
VAERS Covid-19 vaccine deaths: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=VAERS+Covid-19+vaccine+deaths&;t=h_&ia=web
Note that the total number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccines is greater than the number of deaths associated with all other vaccines combined since the year 1990.
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/10/08/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-10-1-2021/
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vaers.html
VAERS Quick Guide https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
VAERS Overview https://vaers.hhs.gov/
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Anthony Fauci appeared before a Senate Committee Hearing this week and lied under oath.
They both claimed that they "didn't know" how many deaths were recorded in VAERS following COVID-19 vaccines, and Walensky stated the COVID-19 vaccines are "incredibly safe" and "protect us against Omicron, they protect us against Delta, they protect us against COVID."
She also stated that all reported COVID-19 vaccine deaths have been "adjudicated," when in fact not a single COVID-19 vaccine injury, let alone a death, has been tried in the Government CounterMeasures Injury Compensation Program.
'
2 days ago Biden administration's response. At a Senate hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the heads of the C.D.C. and F.D.A. defended the administration's efforts to protect Americans against Omicron as they...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/01/11/covid-omicron-variant-live-updates/
https://time.com/6138544/biden-covid-19-response-senate/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-11/biden-s-covid-response-comes-under-fire-in-senate-panel-hearing
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/11/health/fauci-senate-hearing-omicron-response.html
https://www.ntd.com/senate-hearing-on-omicron-and-government-response_726204.html
HealthImpactNews
18924 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9X5f1R6D99Df/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
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