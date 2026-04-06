I took their food, privileges, amenities, I also want to take their lives - Evil bastard, Ben Gvir

"I also want to take their lives."

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calls for the execution of Palestinian prisoners, boasting that he already stripped them of food, yard walks, education, and all amenities, and now wants to take their lives.

"As someone who took from them their food, their yard walks, their studies, their amenities, as someone who took everything from them, I also want to take their lives. It is right. It is just."

On the High Court potentially blocking the death penalty law: "Correct the High Court — not the law."