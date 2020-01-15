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Massive explosion ripped through chemical plant in Zhuhai China!!
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25 views • January 15, 2020
A massive explosion ripped through a chemical plant in Zhuhai, southern China on Monday, forcing workers to flee for their lives as a fireball consumed the facility, sending thick plumes of black smoke high into the air.
Footage released by Chinese media purports to show the Changlian Petrochemical Plant engulfed by flames as workers sprint to safety at around 1:40pm local time. Miraculously, no casualties were reported in the explosion, according to local authorities.
#Zhuhai #China #Explosion
Footage released by Chinese media purports to show the Changlian Petrochemical Plant engulfed by flames as workers sprint to safety at around 1:40pm local time. Miraculously, no casualties were reported in the explosion, according to local authorities.
#Zhuhai #China #Explosion
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