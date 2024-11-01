Prisoner Ali Al-Qaisi breathes freedom after 21 years in captivity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The release of prisoner Ali Muhammad Saeed Al-Qaisi from the village of Zabuba, west of Jenin, after spending 21 years in the occupation prisons. It is worth noting that he has been detained since 2003, and is in the Negev prison, and during his detention he was blessed with a child in 2017, through smuggled sperm, and he named him Ghaith.