© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mystery of the Chaos at the DNC
Join Amanda as she reveals a dream she had regarding the DNC. She also talks about the chaos erupting around the event being held in Chicago as well as the spirit of lawlessness accompanying it. Tune in August 20 at 5pm ET.
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners