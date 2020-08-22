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Sox And Sandals Podcast With Information Man Show
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6 views • August 22, 2020
In their words Sox And Sandals Podcast exists to create dialogue among people with various worldviews. Faith, religion, political stance, etc are things in society that easily allow to drive People apart. Trust me, Sox and Sandals is all for a good debate every now and then, but there comes a time when we have to put ego aside and allow the individual define who they are, and for subject matter experts to be given the room to speak on the subject at hand. We Subscribe to so many labels now days that we think we know who someone is or what they're about before they even put two sentences together. I believe that if we take the time to understand each other's worldview we can achieve meaningful change that will set up the next generation for true long lasting success. Here at Sox And Sandals compassion is key, love is the ultimate ethic, and everything thing we do is for the greater good of society.
SOX AND SANDALS PODCAST YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWVU...
If You Would Like To Support the Show Thank Youhttps://cash.app/$Informationman06
Subscribe To My First Channel Information Man Show As Well Thank You: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCChS...
Instagram : InformationmanPodcast06 https://www.instagram
MY PATREON Thank You : https://www.patreon.com/user
ＬＩＫＥ | ＣＯＭＭＥＮＴ | ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
The show attempts to make assessments.To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
(Podcast) Produced in 2020
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/informa...
Infirmation Man Show On: https://blackjunction.tv/@InformationMan
Twitter: @Clinton06
Page: Other Links http://Informationman137848.buzzsprou...
SOX AND SANDALS PODCAST YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWVU...
If You Would Like To Support the Show Thank Youhttps://cash.app/$Informationman06
Subscribe To My First Channel Information Man Show As Well Thank You: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCChS...
Instagram : InformationmanPodcast06 https://www.instagram
MY PATREON Thank You : https://www.patreon.com/user
ＬＩＫＥ | ＣＯＭＭＥＮＴ | ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
The show attempts to make assessments.To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
(Podcast) Produced in 2020
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/informa...
Infirmation Man Show On: https://blackjunction.tv/@InformationMan
Twitter: @Clinton06
Page: Other Links http://Informationman137848.buzzsprou...
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