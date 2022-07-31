The Alex Jones Show 7/30/22

Jul 30, 2022





"Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Covid Vaccines Are Deadly Depopulation Weapon Top Scientists Warn"





Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show





Experts around the world have confirmed the World Economic Forum is attempting to launch a corporate dictatorship and is instituting the complete collapse of the world economy -- tune in, share this live link and learn how to defeat the New World Order.





The globalist empire is striking back everywhere against the populist resistance, but we are winning! It's critical to watch and share Alex's War now available on streaming and in theaters, and be sure to pre-order Alex Jones' new ground-breaking book, "The Great Reset and the War for the World," the blueprint for defeating the globalist depopulation agenda.





🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.

🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥

🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥

🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥

🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥

🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥

https://www.linuxmint.com/





http://shotcut.org/





The Alex Jones Show, Infowars, Alex Jones are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene





Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday





It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.





🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”

https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55





🔥The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.

🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.

🔥God will destroy the WEF (World Economic Forum).