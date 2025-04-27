BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Standing Defiantly in God's Way
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 6 days ago

King Hezekiah was a godly man. He reigned for fourteen years and then the Assyrian empire invaded his domain. Hezekiah tried to bribe King Sennacherib to return home, but he took the silver and gold and besieged Jerusalem anyway.

The captain of the Assyrian army, Rabshakeh, mocked God and told the Hebrew soldiers to surrender because the situation was hopeless. Hezekiah went to the temple because he desperately needed a word from the Lord. God told the prophet Isaiah that everything was under control and the Assyrians would leave. Then they came back just as brash as before.

Hezekiah sought the Lord again. His imprecatory prayer was heard in heaven and an angel executed every Assyrian soldier in their encampment. We have a similar situation in the United States with political leaders that mock God and Christians. Moral degenerates are actively working to seduce children to become like them. God responds to imprecatory prayer. It is time to call upon the Lord!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1922.pdf

RLJ-1922 -- JULY 23, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
angelchristiansjerusalemtempleunited statesassyrianssurrenderword from the lordprophet isaiahpolitical leadersking hezekiahimprecatory prayergodly manassyrian empiremock godking sennacheribmocked godhebrew soldiersmoral degeneratesseduce childrencall upon the lord
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy