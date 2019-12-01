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Απαγορεύσεις ενός φανταστικού Μέλλοντος
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148 views • December 01, 2019
Απαγορεύσεις ενός φανταστικού Μέλλοντος
Όλα αυτά που γράφουμε είναι φανταστικά ...
Πως θα σας φαίνονταν ένα Μέλλον γεμάτο παράλογες για το τώρα απαγορεύσεις σε έναν κόσμο όπου η Νέα Τάξη πραγμάτων έχει το πάνω χέρι .
Τα σχόλια δικά σας.
Όλα αυτά που γράφουμε είναι φανταστικά ...
Πως θα σας φαίνονταν ένα Μέλλον γεμάτο παράλογες για το τώρα απαγορεύσεις σε έναν κόσμο όπου η Νέα Τάξη πραγμάτων έχει το πάνω χέρι .
Τα σχόλια δικά σας.
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