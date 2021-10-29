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UK 40.000 NEW CASES A DAY / HIGHEST IN THE WORLD?
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280 views • October 29, 2021
Many scientists are pressing the British government to reimpose social restrictions and increase booster vaccinations as the UK recorded 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the largest number since mid-July.
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