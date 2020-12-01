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Whether Biden or Trump- Stock Market Jumps. WHY?
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40 views • December 01, 2020
Why do you think that the stock market rose when it appeared Trump has been reelected, and the gains remained when it appears that Joe Biden, using some magic in Michigan and Wisconsin that may have been aided by certain ideological actors, stayed sky-high?
The answer is gridlock in Washington my friends. What the Stock market loves.
#stockmarket #election #JoeBiden
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
The answer is gridlock in Washington my friends. What the Stock market loves.
#stockmarket #election #JoeBiden
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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