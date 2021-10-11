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MONOPOLY: WHO OWNS THE WORLD?
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120 views • October 11, 2021
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Our enemies are multi trillionaires and billionaires, whose unlimited financial resources allow them to buy and deceive the whole world. If you want to see humanity liberated from their grip, then please support Stop World Control, so we can open the eyes of millions worldwide. Together we can do the impossible!
Our enemies are multi trillionaires and billionaires, whose unlimited financial resources allow them to buy and deceive the whole world. If you want to see humanity liberated from their grip, then please support Stop World Control, so we can open the eyes of millions worldwide. Together we can do the impossible!
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