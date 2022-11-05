Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for November 3, 2022

Quo Vadis





My children, thank you for being here and for having responded to my call in your heart.





Children, my tears fall for those who do not listen to my call.





I cry for the blasphemies and for the priests who are not faithful to God.





I cry for those who, despite the signs of the times, are tied to the false lights of the world.





Children, please convert, times will be hard.





Pray that your Father will be merciful.





There will be famine in the world and he will lack food. Children, provide for yourselves and for your brothers.





The hearts of men are getting harder and harder and this is how Satan will lead into the abyss. Children, invoke me in the moment of suffering and I will be with you.





Call upon my Son Jesus and He will change suffering into peace and sadness into joy.





Be firm in the faith, many do not know God and do not want to know him, yet He is Father and does not want to lose you.





Children, follow the path of Holiness, read the Gospel and the Word and there you will find everything you need.





Love each other as God loved you.





Now I leave you with my motherly blessing, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





