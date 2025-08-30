BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHAT FR MALACHI KNEW ABOUT THE THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA & THE WARNING
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1124 followers
1
41 views • 2 days ago

WHAT FR MALACHI KNEW ABOUT THE THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA & THE WARNING

Three secrets of Fátima

Martin often spoke and wrote about the Three Secrets of Fátima and was an ardent supporter of Father Nicholas Gruner's interpretations of them: "Father Gruner is fulfilling a desperately needed function in the ongoing perception of Mary's role in the salvation of our imperilled world. Father Gruner is absolutely correct that the consecration of Russia as Our Lady desired, has not been executed". According to Martin, the unreleased third secret of Fatima was that the Soviet Union would be converted to Christianity. The Vatican released what it claimed to be the third secret letter in 2000. This text did not mention Russia or the Soviet Union.

Keywords
the warningthe third secret of fatimaknew aboutwhat fr malachi
