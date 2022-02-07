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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: Grandma Ran Over a Reindeer
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32 views • February 07, 2022
This is Pastor Ruth's Original Grandma Ran Over a Reindeer Song cartoon style. A Fun Family Friendly "rest of the story" (as Paul Harvey would say) when Grandma got her "revenge." Check out the Grandma's Revenge and Grandma Ran Over a Reindeer on Sound Cloud.
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