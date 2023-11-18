FBI Targets Veterans & Grandmas while Ignoring Real Criminals w/ FBI NSA Whistleblower Nate Cain









Federally protected FBI whistleblower Nate Cain, rejoins the program to discuss the out of control FBI and intelligence agencies. He shares what he has seen first hand in the bureau and what is actually occurring. He shares his personal story of abuse as a whistleblower, from being poisoned twice to being barred from making a living. A typical story of a true patriot wanting honor and integrity to be restored to our beloved country.





