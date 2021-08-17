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Afgan Refuges falling out of the sky several hundred feet from US Air Force Cargo plan after it takes off from the Kabul Airport. But please don't worry - Sleepy Joe is on top of it while on vacation
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
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40 views • August 17, 2021
So now we are out gunned since the Taliban just took $88 billion worth of weapons from us. The current thinking is that this is a Cabal move. What a cluster fuck. If you think about it, it gives our Chinese controlled government a very big distraction from their mass murder event - yes I am talking about the vax bio weapon they are pushing to murder all of us. And think how much money they made off those $88 billion worth of US helecopters, missles, drones, you name it - and now it is the hands of the Taliban. Holy Shit ! But don't worry - Sleepy Joe - aka - the Pedo Sniffer - Father of Hunter - total crook - the Big Guy , Mr. 10% himself - is in charge and is on vacation . So is no pee pee Psaki - the no pee pee comment is according to Kirsten W. The Queen of Intel. I mean look at the Health Secretary - that Freak trans , probably the ugliest woman I have ever seen in my life, you know that old guy with the big nose and the blond curly hair. Can't remember his/ name . Wow - lot's going on.
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