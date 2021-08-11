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Seven-Minute Cure for COVID Misinformation – Dr. Dan Stock
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1807 views • August 11, 2021
Dan Stock, MD, a family-practice physician in Noblesville, Indiana, testified on August 7, 2021 before the local Mt. Vernon School Board. His presentation immediately went viral – and for good reason. In slightly less than seven minutes, Dr. Stock explained why everything advocated by the CDC and National Institute of Health are contrary to known science. We will not attempt to summarize his presentation, because it is like a fast-moving freight train with a hundred box cars of information rolling by. The amount of information packed into his short presentation is phenomenal. Expect the pro-vaccine gate keepers of information to go ballistic over the fact that this has gone viral, and do everything in their power to discredit this courageous doctor. 2021 Aug 7 – Source: Sebastian Gorka - https://mobile.twitter.com/SebGorka
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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