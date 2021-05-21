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THE DISAPPEARING MALE - THE COMMON CHEMICALS THAT ARE MAKING MEN INFERTILE
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61 views • May 21, 2021
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This is why I got rid of all plastics in our kitchen several years ago. Plastic bowls and utensils all leach BPA chemicals and the BPS plastics they say are BPA free are even worse than BPA plastics. It is best to avoid all plastics. Substitute your kitchen food preparation items with glass, wood or stainless steel... Try to buy your foods in glass containers or wrapped in paper. (meats)
Note: Please ignore the globe planet talk and computer generated nonsense. Also at the end a lady mentions global warming which is another big hoax.
I Love Docs channel
This is why I got rid of all plastics in our kitchen several years ago. Plastic bowls and utensils all leach BPA chemicals and the BPS plastics they say are BPA free are even worse than BPA plastics. It is best to avoid all plastics. Substitute your kitchen food preparation items with glass, wood or stainless steel... Try to buy your foods in glass containers or wrapped in paper. (meats)
Note: Please ignore the globe planet talk and computer generated nonsense. Also at the end a lady mentions global warming which is another big hoax.
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