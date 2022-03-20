Russia Challenges US: On Ukraine Biolabs

On Friday, March 18, the Russian Permanent Representative at to the United States Security Council Vassily Nebenzia presented what the Russian government claims is proof of a US bioweapon program in Ukraine and Georiga (Gateway Pundit reported). Nebenzia claims that the program has been running since 2005, and that “American colleagues were not assisting the Ministry of Health as they claimed, but rather the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.” According to Nebenzia, the US Department of Defense “delegated broad authorities to its affiliated contractor Black & Veatch in cooperation with Ukrainian state authorities.” The experiments on deadly pathogens in Ukraine were not conducted by Ukrainians, but by Pentagon personnel and foreign researchers, Nebenzia claims. Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/russia-challenges-us-biolab-documents-fake-ask-head-dtra-office-us-embassy-kiev-joanna-wintrol-signed/

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger

BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz

ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203

LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5

DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA