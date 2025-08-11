BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Demi Lovato Surprises at Jonas Brothers Concert | Camp Rock 3 Rumors Reignite!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
17 views • 1 day ago

Demi Lovato Surprises at Jonas Brothers Concert | Camp Rock 3 Rumors Reignite!

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Demi Lovato surprised fans at the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20 tour opener at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2025, performing a nostalgic Camp Rock medley together live on stage. The reunion sparked excitement and speculation about a possible Camp Rock 3 movie. Watch the highlights of this epic moment and join the conversation as Disney fans hope for a grand reunion after years apart. Subscribe for more updates on your favorite stars and music events!

#DemiLovato #JonasBrothers #CampRock3 #JONAS20 #ConcertSurprise #MetLifeStadium #DisneyReunion #PopMusic #CampRock #MusicNews #LivePerformance #PopCulture

demi lovatojonas brotherspop culture newscamp rock 3jonas 20 tourmetlife stadium concertdisney reunioncamp rock medleypop music reuniondemi lovato jonas brothers livemusic concert 2025camp rock fansjonas brothers reuniondemi lovato performance
