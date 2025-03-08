2025-3-8 black rock - how team satan is taking over the world

Guys and girls, we really need to start thinking deeper about things; if you chose to create a name for your company, would you think up something about the Lord? would you call it Bring the Light this or that...??? So too, team satan worships blackness, nothingness, evil, rebellion against God = black. And, rock, it is a reference to the heart, as hard as a rock! If you are really looking, you will see their signs, symbols, numbers in a lot of the things you buy, wear, promote. The Father tells us to prove all things, and to have nothing to do with any resemblance of evil. Be pure, be clean, be holy as I am holy! be separate! come out from the unclean thing and I will receive you! etc... The Father says, "I will take away your "black-rock" heart, and I will give to you a heart of flesh! anew! and I will renew within you a new spirit! and MY people will hear MY voice! and their teachers will not be removed anymore, but they will hear a voice within them, saying, "this is the way, walk in it!", and I will choose them! and I will prove them! and I will lead them up out of babylon! I will deliver them from egypt! from all their oppression and bondage! from their addiction! from their sickness! from their lack of purpose! and I will give to them peace like a river! I will bring them to MY kingdom! I will wipe away every tear! there shall be no more heartache! If they would hear MY voice...??? if they would take hold of MY covenant...??? if they would count the costs, deny themselves, and come out to ME...??? then I would...then I would...then I would. But, if they choose the world, and if they choose their own life...then they cannot come....hearts, hearts, hard a rock, thinking to have the light, but they don't have the light, and woe to you if the "light" that is in you is darkness, stiff-necked, rebellious in spirit, unwilling to come, not esteeming the kingdom of God as the greatest reward, nor ME as their greatest possession. I am your inheritance, and in ME is that which you don't even know yet that you are seeking; and in MY son, have I offered the way to come and make peace with ME, a door that no man can shut..........but its your choice, you can refuse. But know, that all that I have done for you, I have done it as a loving Father, and you are without excuse in the day of judgment. So, I implore you, I have disannuled the covenant you have made with death, and see, here, I set before you, life....choose life. Does that sound like an evil God? no! but HE is just, and there are set judgments, and the whole earth burns under them and are consumed. You can't save the world, there is a purpose for the beast, and a judgment set for the harlot who will not come. Seek deep to understand what the Father says, and do not listen to the pastors of baal on every corner telling you to sit and stay. God did not tell us to sit and stay, HE said, "come out of her MY people!". You cannot fake this spiritual walk with Him! nor the journey of proving in the wilderness that each of us must pass through. HE will be our guide, teacher, encourager, our everything. HE is the only One who lead us, bring us, deliver us, redeem us, comfort us, and bring us to a desired end that HE will also author for us. There is no substitute, religion will never suffice. Let your heart be soft, and your spirit as a little child, and hear, with faith, believing, and come; praise Yahuah!









