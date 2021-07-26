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Graphene Oxide: A Toxic Substance in the Vial of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine
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73 views • July 26, 2021
HumansAreFree - 24 July 2021
[Michel Chossudovsky Interviews Ricardo Delgado – Impacts of Graphene Oxide - English Voice Over]
We bring to your attention this important interview with Ricardo Delgado Martin, Founder and Director of Quinta Columna.
Ricardo is responsible for coordinating the Spanish research team’s analysis of the impacts of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the vial of the mRNA vaccine.
The results of their analysis by electron microscopy and spectroscopy are far-reaching. Graphene oxide is a toxin which triggers thrombi and blood coagulation. It also has an impact on the immune system. Graphene oxide accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.
The results of the Spanish study suggest, yet to be fully confirmed, that the recorded vaccine related deaths and “adverse events” (e.g. published in the US by the CDC and in the EU) are attributable to the presence of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the Covid vaccine vial.
Of significance, (acknowledged by national health authorities) graphene oxide is also contained in the face mask.
Graphene has electromagnetic properties which have been detected in people who have been vaccinated. These effects have been amply documented and confirmed. See the study conducted by the European Forum for Vaccine Vigilance
Ricardo Delgado Martin is specialized in biostatistics, clinical microbiology, clinical genetics and immunology.
For further details on this project see the report by Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, specialized in Chemistry and Biology, Escuela Superior de Ingenería, University of Almería.
See summary of their report entitled Graphene Oxide Detection in Aqueous Suspension, Observational study in Optical and Electron Microscopy.
Full Study (English) https://www.docdroid.net/Ov1M99x/official-interim-report-in-english-university-of-almeria-pdf
Speaking on behalf of the Spanish research team, Ricardo Delgado Martin recommends that the covid-19 experimental mRNA vaccine should be cancelled and discontinued immediately.
Read more @ HumansAreFree: https://tinyurl.com/yzcx3bk2
[Michel Chossudovsky Interviews Ricardo Delgado – Impacts of Graphene Oxide - English Voice Over]
We bring to your attention this important interview with Ricardo Delgado Martin, Founder and Director of Quinta Columna.
Ricardo is responsible for coordinating the Spanish research team’s analysis of the impacts of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the vial of the mRNA vaccine.
The results of their analysis by electron microscopy and spectroscopy are far-reaching. Graphene oxide is a toxin which triggers thrombi and blood coagulation. It also has an impact on the immune system. Graphene oxide accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.
The results of the Spanish study suggest, yet to be fully confirmed, that the recorded vaccine related deaths and “adverse events” (e.g. published in the US by the CDC and in the EU) are attributable to the presence of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the Covid vaccine vial.
Of significance, (acknowledged by national health authorities) graphene oxide is also contained in the face mask.
Graphene has electromagnetic properties which have been detected in people who have been vaccinated. These effects have been amply documented and confirmed. See the study conducted by the European Forum for Vaccine Vigilance
Ricardo Delgado Martin is specialized in biostatistics, clinical microbiology, clinical genetics and immunology.
For further details on this project see the report by Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, specialized in Chemistry and Biology, Escuela Superior de Ingenería, University of Almería.
See summary of their report entitled Graphene Oxide Detection in Aqueous Suspension, Observational study in Optical and Electron Microscopy.
Full Study (English) https://www.docdroid.net/Ov1M99x/official-interim-report-in-english-university-of-almeria-pdf
Speaking on behalf of the Spanish research team, Ricardo Delgado Martin recommends that the covid-19 experimental mRNA vaccine should be cancelled and discontinued immediately.
Read more @ HumansAreFree: https://tinyurl.com/yzcx3bk2
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