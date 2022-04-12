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UK Newspaper Hides Ukraine Truth in Plain Sight (MIRRORED)
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253 views • April 12, 2022
UK Newspaper Hides Ukraine Truth in Plain Sight (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The New Atlas at:-
https://youtu.be/0aCf6pmdY7E
The Sun has featured a video - part of the West’s wider war propaganda effort - where something horrendous has been hidden in plain sight - just as it has been across the Western media for the past 8 years regarding Ukraine - and something that Russia has cited as one of several justifications for its current military operations in Ukraine.
References:
The Sun - Reverend prays for victims of war in Ukraine's Borodyanka:
https://youtu.be/QA5yZnxS2zc
Wikicommons - Right Sector Emblem:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/d/db/Emblem_of_the_Ukrainian_Volunteer_Corps_«Pravyi_sector»-2.svg/1200px-Emblem_of_the_Ukrainian_Volunteer_Corps_«Pravyi_sector»-2.svg.png
The BBC - Profile: Ukraine's ultra-nationalist Right Sector (2014):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-27173857
The BBC - Ukraine: Right Sector threat to Poroshenko's government? BBC News (2015):
https://youtu.be/kvXZbRuR4SY
Norse Mythology for Smart People - THE VEGVISIR:
https://norse-mythology.org/vegvisir/
University of Alberta - White supremacists are misappropriating Norse mythology, says expert:
https://www.ualberta.ca/folio/2020/07/white-supremacists-are-misappropriating-norse-mythology-says-expert.html
The Norwegian American - Viking symbols “stolen” by racists:
https://www.norwegianamerican.com/viking-symbols-stolen-racists/
Haaretz - Ukrainian Official Changes Tune on 'Unacceptable' March Honoring SS Unit (2021):
https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/europe/.premium-ukrainian-official-changes-tune-on-unacceptable-march-honoring-ss-unit-1.9772739
The BBC - Ukraine crisis: Tension over rise of nationalist Yarosh (2015):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-32216738
Where to Find My Work:
Visit The New Atlas Website: https://newatlas.report/
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Mirrored from You Tube channel The New Atlas at:-
https://youtu.be/0aCf6pmdY7E
The Sun has featured a video - part of the West’s wider war propaganda effort - where something horrendous has been hidden in plain sight - just as it has been across the Western media for the past 8 years regarding Ukraine - and something that Russia has cited as one of several justifications for its current military operations in Ukraine.
References:
The Sun - Reverend prays for victims of war in Ukraine's Borodyanka:
https://youtu.be/QA5yZnxS2zc
Wikicommons - Right Sector Emblem:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/d/db/Emblem_of_the_Ukrainian_Volunteer_Corps_«Pravyi_sector»-2.svg/1200px-Emblem_of_the_Ukrainian_Volunteer_Corps_«Pravyi_sector»-2.svg.png
The BBC - Profile: Ukraine's ultra-nationalist Right Sector (2014):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-27173857
The BBC - Ukraine: Right Sector threat to Poroshenko's government? BBC News (2015):
https://youtu.be/kvXZbRuR4SY
Norse Mythology for Smart People - THE VEGVISIR:
https://norse-mythology.org/vegvisir/
University of Alberta - White supremacists are misappropriating Norse mythology, says expert:
https://www.ualberta.ca/folio/2020/07/white-supremacists-are-misappropriating-norse-mythology-says-expert.html
The Norwegian American - Viking symbols “stolen” by racists:
https://www.norwegianamerican.com/viking-symbols-stolen-racists/
Haaretz - Ukrainian Official Changes Tune on 'Unacceptable' March Honoring SS Unit (2021):
https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/europe/.premium-ukrainian-official-changes-tune-on-unacceptable-march-honoring-ss-unit-1.9772739
The BBC - Ukraine crisis: Tension over rise of nationalist Yarosh (2015):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-32216738
Where to Find My Work:
Visit The New Atlas Website: https://newatlas.report/
(backup site): https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8
Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863
Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004
ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/
Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe
Telegram Group: https://t.me/brianlovethailand
Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic
VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic
Follow Angelo Giuliano here:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8oKpKMe2jGynKCu-l_vOGg
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Angelo4justice3?s=09 (@Angelo4justice3)
How to Support my Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
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