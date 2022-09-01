LETS SUPPORR EACH OTHER BY MAKING SURE OUR MONEY/TRADES AND CONTRACTS ARE WITH AMERICANS AND STAYS LOCAL

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LETS START LOOKING OUT FOR ONE ANOTHEE AGAIN! Let's be mindful of what we are supporting with our life's energy wether that be money or servi es. Time to be choosie and unapologetic about it. If you don't belong here, don't expect support from me at a time like this... and I think we need to keep that in mind when hiring, donating or buying. They get enuf support from BrandyBoy. Lol. Hit me! [email protected]