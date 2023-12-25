The Liberator #8: Rich Young Ruler & The Good Samaritan

This exciting cartoon covers Luke 9:51 to Luke 10:37. It includes some classic teaching from Jesus like "The Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head", "Let the dead bury the dead" and "no one who puts his hand to the plough and looks back is fit for the Kingdom of Heaven". It also contains the passage about the Rich Young Ruler and the story of the Good Samaritan, all in vivid colour and brought into the context of modern life.
