The Jab - It's Poison And Will Kill You

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This is a rather long video with Poornima Wagh about the Jab, what's in it, how it effects your body, and why avoid it at all costs. She also provides a detailed examination of each of the known Jabs...they are full of chemicals and particles that harm the body. If you feel overwhelmed because of the detail, fast forward to the last 30 minutes...but be sure to watch to the very end.
Dr Wagh's powerpoint presentation is available as a pdf download from the link below
An International Group of Scientists Find Twelve Brands of Covid Injections Contain Hydrogel and Reduced Graphene Oxide
https://expose-news.com/2022/08/29/covid-injections-contain-hydrogel-and-graphene-oxide/