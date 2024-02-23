Create New Account
FIRST BATCH OF VSAFE FREE TEXT DATA RELEASED
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Aaron Siri, Esq., ICAN Lead Counsel, discusses the first batch of brand-new COVID-19 vaccine injury data from the “free-text field entries” in the V-safe reporting app, which ICAN has obtained from the CDC.  Hear just a handful of the first batch of entries and the disturbing injury statistics crunched from these initial reports, which may be the best reflection so far of the true safety profile of this experimental drug.  


To see the entries, visit ICANdecide.org/v-safe-data


#Vsafe #Pfizer #VSafeDashboard #FreeTextData


Keywords
icandelbigtreethehighwire

