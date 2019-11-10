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Blizzards, Bitcoin, PG&E Fires, Gab.com dissenter, Kanye West Jesus is King
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16 views • November 10, 2019
This weeks Real Speak Current Events Show we cover the blizzards in October, PG&E Fires, Bitcoin, Gab.com Dissenter and Kanye West Jesus is King.
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Links used in show here:
https://www.realspeaks.com/2019/10/29/blizzards-bitcoin-pge-fires-gab-dissenter-and-kanye-west-jesus-is-king/
Get the best EMF Meter on the market here:
https://www.gqelectronicsllc.com/comersus/store/comersus_viewItem.asp?idProduct=5678&idAffiliate=1129
Learn about EMF Protection
http://ftwproject.com/special-offers
Get our Book Forbidden Tech
https://www.forbiddentech.website/
Links used in show here:
https://www.realspeaks.com/2019/10/29/blizzards-bitcoin-pge-fires-gab-dissenter-and-kanye-west-jesus-is-king/
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