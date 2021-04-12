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Fake Food Is All Around You
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815 views • April 12, 2021
Fake food is all around us, at every supermarket, restaurant and cafeteria...everywhere! What's "fake food"? Fake food is 'food' that is so processed and so full of toxic ingredients, that it is void of any real nutrition, or what I like to call, "dead food" or "nutritionless food", which are the same thing. And when you eat or drink this every day, serious illness develops. But now you can fight back! https://mealbetix.com
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