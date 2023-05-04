CHP Talks: Dr. Haywood Robinson—Former Abortionist Now Saves Babies!

May 4, 2023: My very special guest this week is Dr. Haywood J. Robinson, Director of Medical Affairs and Education for 40 Days for Life. Dr. Robinson had a dramatic conversion in 1986 and became a follower of Jesus Christ. He and his first wife, Noreen (who passed away in August 2021) had both been abortion providers before their conversion. They then became solid pro-life supporters. Dr. Robinson helped start the 40 Days for Life organization. He is now remarried; he and his second wife, Daphne, work tirelessly to save pre-born lives; between them, they have eight children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Dr. Robinson will be speaking at the March for Life in Ottawa on May 11.
He will also be speaking on: May 16, 7:00 pm at the Oakland Bible Chapel, 2736 Fernwood Road, in Victoria, BC
For more info on Dr. Robinson and 40 Days for Life, visit: https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/
