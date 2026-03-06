Winds of War - Iran on the Brink: Interview with Vanessa Beeley

Western media is trying to enshrine as historical fact that the government of Iran massacred thousands of their own people in January of 2026. But is that the truth or is a secret-service playbook being implemented against Iran here? Mossad told Iranian protesters: „We are with you on the Ground“ and US-President Trump now is mobilizing the biggest military force since the Iraq invasion. We hear nothing in Western media about the millions of Iranians who are celebrating on the streets in support of their government, the infiltration of the Iranian protests and who exactly provides all the cruelty-stories about the Iranian Government to Western media. Vanessa Beeley a truly independent journalist and expert commentator on the Middle East joins Kla.TV from Lebanon to share what really is going on in Iran, Palestine and the whole region. She also gives important insights into who the powers are that are driving Iran and all of humanity to the brink of war and what their goals are. Don‘t miss this interview which is an emergency call to wake up to reality and stop yet another satanic war.