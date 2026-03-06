BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Winds of War - Iran on the Brink: Interview with Vanessa Beeley
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
Western media is trying to enshrine as historical fact that the government of Iran massacred thousands of their own people in January of 2026. But is that the truth or is a secret-service playbook being implemented against Iran here? Mossad told Iranian protesters: „We are with you on the Ground“ and US-President Trump now is mobilizing the biggest military force since the Iraq invasion. We hear nothing in Western media about the millions of Iranians who are celebrating on the streets in support of their government, the infiltration of the Iranian protests and who exactly provides all the cruelty-stories about the Iranian Government to Western media. Vanessa Beeley a truly independent journalist and expert commentator on the Middle East joins Kla.TV from Lebanon to share what really is going on in Iran, Palestine and the whole region. She also gives important insights into who the powers are that are driving Iran and all of humanity to the brink of war and what their goals are. Don‘t miss this interview which is an emergency call to wake up to reality and stop yet another satanic war.

iranisraelsyriawarmongeringinterviewsvanessabeeleyisrael-palestine
Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East. You can follow her work at beeley.substack.com

Also follow her on X: https://x.com/VanessaBeeley

Recent News
Trump claims he &#8220;forced Israel&#8217;s hand&#8221; in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Trump claims he “forced Israel’s hand” in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Kevin Hughes
Humanity&#8217;s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Humanity’s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Mike Adams
The White House&#8217;s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

The White House’s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

Mike Adams
How MAGA Became an Obedience Cult of Mindless Idiots

How MAGA Became an Obedience Cult of Mindless Idiots

Mike Adams
Seismic swarm at secret Nevada base coincides with Trump&#8217;s expanding Iran conflict

Seismic swarm at secret Nevada base coincides with Trump’s expanding Iran conflict

Jacob Thomas
CIA arming Kurdish forces to spark uprising against Iran, raising fears of wider conflict

CIA arming Kurdish forces to spark uprising against Iran, raising fears of wider conflict

Kevin Hughes
