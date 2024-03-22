Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COSTA RICA JUNGLE FIRE-- PART 1
channel image
KevinJJohnston
271 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
54 views
Published 18 hours ago

Here I am just outside of San Isidro, Costa Rica enjoying a hot pizza pie and what happens? The forest begins to burn! I took a few minutes out to observe the show and film the footage for you. Apparently this is a common thing and nobody here panicked in any way.


Pura Vita my friends.


www.rumble.com/Kevinjjohnston


www.kevinjjohnston.ca


www.freedomreport.ca

Keywords
canadarealtyrealtorrealestatejacocostaricauvitaquepossanjosebuyingahousehomesforsalemanuelantonio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket