COSTA RICA JUNGLE FIRE-- PART 1

Here I am just outside of San Isidro, Costa Rica enjoying a hot pizza pie and what happens? The forest begins to burn! I took a few minutes out to observe the show and film the footage for you. Apparently this is a common thing and nobody here panicked in any way.
Pura Vita my friends.
