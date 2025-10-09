Gaza Celebrations ERUPT in Khan Younis as news of deal reaches Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Celebrations ERUPT in Khan Younis as news of deal reaches Gaza
After two years of death, destruction and starvation, Palestinians are banking on the ceasefire holding.
Hamas CONFIRMS agreement reached on 1st phase of deal
Calls on Trump and guarantor countries to NOT allow Israel to 'renege or delay implementation of agreement'
'We affirm that sacrifices of our people will NOT be in vain'