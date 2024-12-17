BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Butchering Christians in the Name of “Freedom” - Richard Medhurst, NO2NATO NO2WAR
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
0
129 views • 4 months ago

Butchering Christians in the Name of “Freedom”

The silence is deafening. U.S. evangelical congresspeople—self-proclaimed defenders of Christianity—have no problem watching Christians butchered and erased in Syria and Iraq. Eighty percent of Iraq’s Christian population has disappeared since the imperial wars brought terrorists like Al-Julani to power, backed and whitewashed by the same forces claiming moral superiority.

These minorities were slaughtered, persecuted, and driven out of their ancestral lands—lands that flourished for centuries before the West’s “freedom” arrived. Christians in Syria? Collateral damage for regime-change adventures.

But let’s name it for what it is: Washington’s “proxy freedom” comes at the cost of ancient civilizations, cultural annihilation, and bloody betrayal. The U.S. didn’t “allow” this; it engineered it.

And while Al-Julani, the new “governing partner,” smiles for the cameras, the empire rewrites history and feigns ignorance.

The evangelical choir in Congress doesn’t care about Christians when they’re inconvenient. They’ll weep for Bethlehem at Christmas while backing the butchers of Aleppo and Nineveh. Hypocrisy is not a bug; it’s the system.

@TheIslanderNews

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazaturkeylebanonyemencurrentwest bank
