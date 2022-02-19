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Blackrock Whistleblower Who Predicted The Crash of Moderna Breaks New Bombshell Information
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1803 views • February 19, 2022
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Edward Dowd of https://twitter.com/dowdedward joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the evidence of fraudulent clinical data as big pharma stocks fall.
Get yours today and support the fight for freedom!
Edward Dowd of https://twitter.com/dowdedward joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the evidence of fraudulent clinical data as big pharma stocks fall.
Get yours today and support the fight for freedom!
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