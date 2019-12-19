DTR Ep 49: War

We have allowed the world to devolve into a constant chain of wars. We believe our central problems are foreign countries when it’s our leaders who crash our economies and gut our educational institutions lie about nearly the facts leading up to conflicts that kill thousands of our sons and daughters. It’s time we stood on our own two brain cells and put an end to the death Colosseum that is used to preoccupy the feeble minded. Let’s talk deeply about war.Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:All new REMASTERED Season One:Find all the links and formats on our official website:Join us on Facebook:Join us on Twitter:Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.