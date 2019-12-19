© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DTR Ep 49: War
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • December 19, 2019
We have allowed the world to devolve into a constant chain of wars. We believe our central problems are foreign countries when it’s our leaders who crash our economies and gut our educational institutions lie about nearly the facts leading up to conflicts that kill thousands of our sons and daughters. It’s time we stood on our own two brain cells and put an end to the death Colosseum that is used to preoccupy the feeble minded. Let’s talk deeply about war.
Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/Mkultraradio
All new REMASTERED Season One:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCezNxUSe90HcULu2XpeWUlw
Find all the links and formats on our official website:
http://deepthoughtsradio.com/
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/deepthoughtsradio/
Join us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DeepThoughtsRad
Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:
https://patreon.com/user?u=4750986
Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.
Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/Mkultraradio
All new REMASTERED Season One:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCezNxUSe90HcULu2XpeWUlw
Find all the links and formats on our official website:
http://deepthoughtsradio.com/
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/deepthoughtsradio/
Join us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DeepThoughtsRad
Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:
https://patreon.com/user?u=4750986
Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.