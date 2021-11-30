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The Dangers of Aspartame (Diet Coke Zero Side Effects Poisoning Pepsi Max Nutrasweet Sucralose E951)
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72 views • November 30, 2021
Aspartame (E951) is an artificial sweetener, used in over 6000 products. The food industry claims that aspartame helps in losing weight, but why is obesity then becoming such an ever-increasing problem?
Aspartame is a very sweet chemical, responsible for a host of health problems such as obesity, diabetes, MS, epilepsy, cancer, brain disorders, migraines, ADHD, etc. https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2011/11/06/aspartame-most-dangerous-substance-added-to-food.aspx
http://naturalnews.com/011804.html
http://scribd.com/document/137140610/Aspartame
http://greenmedinfo.com/toxic-ingredient/aspartame#focused-research http://laleva.cc/food/aspartame_scd.html
Aspartame is made from the feces(!) of genetically modified bacteria... http://naturalnews.com/041766_aspartame_GM_bacteria_patent.html
Shocking aspartame documentary 'Sweet Misery':
http://youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A
The US Department of Health has recorded 92(!) symptoms related to aspartame use. In fact, over 80% of all complaints filed with the FDA are aspartame related! http://sweetpoison.com/articles/0706/aspartame_symptoms_submit.html
Aspartame breaks down into three toxic components:
1. Methanol.
This is the poisonous alcohol. In the body, methanol breaks down into formaldehyde, which is a poison.
http://drbenkim.com/articles-artificialsweeteners.html
2. Phenylalanine.
This decreases the amount serotonin in your brain, which leads to mood swings (depressions) and an increased appetite! That is why aspartame is one of the main causes of the current obesity epidemic.
http://medicalnewstoday.com/articles/314345.php#1
http://naturalnews.com/001253.html
3. Aspartic acid.
This is a neurological toxin comparable to MSG.
http://thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/scary-facts-diet-soda-gallery
Aspartame and other toxic sweeteners are used thousands of 'diet' products such as sodas, tabletop sweeteners, fruit juices, canned fruit, juice syrup, lemonade, yogurt, baked goods, candy, cereals, potato chips, children's toothpaste and even in medicines and vitamins!
Think of Diet Coke, Coke Light, Coke, Fanta & Sprite Zero, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Next, Pepsi Max, Crystal Clear, Lipton Ice Tea Zero (Light), Crystal Light, Monster Energy Lo-Carb, Robinson No Sugar Added Fruit Squash, Aquarius Zero, Smint, Stimorol Ice Stimorol Fusion, Freedent, Mentos, Sportlife, Sugarfree, Flintstones Children's vitamins, AminoSweet, NutraSweet, Equal, NatraTaste, Canderel, Spoonful, Equal-Measure, etc.
Do no longer believe the lies of the food industry and 'mainstream' media. Contrary to what so-called 'health experts' claim, aspartame is NOT safe!
Avoid this toxic chemical for 60 days and discover how your health will improve dramatically! http://sweetpoison.com/aspartame-detox.html
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
Caution!
Aspartame is now being replaced in many products by sucralose (Splenda, E955) and/or Neotame (E961) and Advantame but these sweeteners are also highly toxic!
http://products.mercola.com/sweet-deception
http://splendaexposed.com
http://naturalnews.com/035016_aspartame_neotame_NutraSweet.html
Other harmful artificial sweeteners you should avoid:
Acesulfame K, also known as Acesulfame potassium, Ace-K, or Sunett (E950), Cyclamate (E952), Isomalt (E953), Saccharin (E954), Sucralose or Splenda (E955), Alitame (E956), Neohesperidine (E959), Neotame (E961), Salt of Aspartame-Acesulfame (E962), Maltitol (E965), Lactitol (E966), Xylitol (E967), Sorbitol (E420), Mannitol (E421), Glycerol (E422).
Natural based sweeteners and thus relatively safe:
Thaumatin (E957), stevia extract or steviol glycosides (E960).
Other sugar alternatives:
Organic raw cane sugar, maple syrup, coconut nectar, palm sugar, raw honey and Stevia, the low calorie, all natural sweetener used in Paraguay for centuries. http://buywholefoodsonline.co.uk/stevia
http://esstevia.nl/en
http://justlikesugar.com
Aspartame detox:
http://sweetpoison.com/aspartame-detox.html
Aspartame-free chewing gum:
http://chewsygum.com
http://zellies.com
http://thepurcompany.com
http://uk.iherb.com/search?kw=spry
Playlist 'The Dangers of Artificial Sweeteners': http://youtube.com/view_play_list?p=AEC72EC3C95A7B40
More information about aspartame:
http://aspartame.mercola.com
http://mpwhi.com/main.htm
http://thetruthaboutstuff.com
http://sweetpoison.com
http://holisticmed.com/aspartame
http://naturalnews.com/aspartame.html
http://mpwhi.com/main.htm
http://thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/scary-facts-diet-soda-gallery/slide-18 http://activebeat.com/diet-nutrition/10-reasons-to-avoid-aspartame-at-all-costs
http://science.naturalnews.com/Index-Sweeteners.html http://foodreactions.org/allergy/additives.html
http://feingold.org
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
Aspartame is a very sweet chemical, responsible for a host of health problems such as obesity, diabetes, MS, epilepsy, cancer, brain disorders, migraines, ADHD, etc. https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2011/11/06/aspartame-most-dangerous-substance-added-to-food.aspx
http://naturalnews.com/011804.html
http://scribd.com/document/137140610/Aspartame
http://greenmedinfo.com/toxic-ingredient/aspartame#focused-research http://laleva.cc/food/aspartame_scd.html
Aspartame is made from the feces(!) of genetically modified bacteria... http://naturalnews.com/041766_aspartame_GM_bacteria_patent.html
Shocking aspartame documentary 'Sweet Misery':
http://youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A
The US Department of Health has recorded 92(!) symptoms related to aspartame use. In fact, over 80% of all complaints filed with the FDA are aspartame related! http://sweetpoison.com/articles/0706/aspartame_symptoms_submit.html
Aspartame breaks down into three toxic components:
1. Methanol.
This is the poisonous alcohol. In the body, methanol breaks down into formaldehyde, which is a poison.
http://drbenkim.com/articles-artificialsweeteners.html
2. Phenylalanine.
This decreases the amount serotonin in your brain, which leads to mood swings (depressions) and an increased appetite! That is why aspartame is one of the main causes of the current obesity epidemic.
http://medicalnewstoday.com/articles/314345.php#1
http://naturalnews.com/001253.html
3. Aspartic acid.
This is a neurological toxin comparable to MSG.
http://thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/scary-facts-diet-soda-gallery
Aspartame and other toxic sweeteners are used thousands of 'diet' products such as sodas, tabletop sweeteners, fruit juices, canned fruit, juice syrup, lemonade, yogurt, baked goods, candy, cereals, potato chips, children's toothpaste and even in medicines and vitamins!
Think of Diet Coke, Coke Light, Coke, Fanta & Sprite Zero, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Next, Pepsi Max, Crystal Clear, Lipton Ice Tea Zero (Light), Crystal Light, Monster Energy Lo-Carb, Robinson No Sugar Added Fruit Squash, Aquarius Zero, Smint, Stimorol Ice Stimorol Fusion, Freedent, Mentos, Sportlife, Sugarfree, Flintstones Children's vitamins, AminoSweet, NutraSweet, Equal, NatraTaste, Canderel, Spoonful, Equal-Measure, etc.
Do no longer believe the lies of the food industry and 'mainstream' media. Contrary to what so-called 'health experts' claim, aspartame is NOT safe!
Avoid this toxic chemical for 60 days and discover how your health will improve dramatically! http://sweetpoison.com/aspartame-detox.html
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
Caution!
Aspartame is now being replaced in many products by sucralose (Splenda, E955) and/or Neotame (E961) and Advantame but these sweeteners are also highly toxic!
http://products.mercola.com/sweet-deception
http://splendaexposed.com
http://naturalnews.com/035016_aspartame_neotame_NutraSweet.html
Other harmful artificial sweeteners you should avoid:
Acesulfame K, also known as Acesulfame potassium, Ace-K, or Sunett (E950), Cyclamate (E952), Isomalt (E953), Saccharin (E954), Sucralose or Splenda (E955), Alitame (E956), Neohesperidine (E959), Neotame (E961), Salt of Aspartame-Acesulfame (E962), Maltitol (E965), Lactitol (E966), Xylitol (E967), Sorbitol (E420), Mannitol (E421), Glycerol (E422).
Natural based sweeteners and thus relatively safe:
Thaumatin (E957), stevia extract or steviol glycosides (E960).
Other sugar alternatives:
Organic raw cane sugar, maple syrup, coconut nectar, palm sugar, raw honey and Stevia, the low calorie, all natural sweetener used in Paraguay for centuries. http://buywholefoodsonline.co.uk/stevia
http://esstevia.nl/en
http://justlikesugar.com
Aspartame detox:
http://sweetpoison.com/aspartame-detox.html
Aspartame-free chewing gum:
http://chewsygum.com
http://zellies.com
http://thepurcompany.com
http://uk.iherb.com/search?kw=spry
Playlist 'The Dangers of Artificial Sweeteners': http://youtube.com/view_play_list?p=AEC72EC3C95A7B40
More information about aspartame:
http://aspartame.mercola.com
http://mpwhi.com/main.htm
http://thetruthaboutstuff.com
http://sweetpoison.com
http://holisticmed.com/aspartame
http://naturalnews.com/aspartame.html
http://mpwhi.com/main.htm
http://thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/scary-facts-diet-soda-gallery/slide-18 http://activebeat.com/diet-nutrition/10-reasons-to-avoid-aspartame-at-all-costs
http://science.naturalnews.com/Index-Sweeteners.html http://foodreactions.org/allergy/additives.html
http://feingold.org
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
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