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10yo Gaza girl whose heart-rending clip went viral tells of ‘sad’ life under Israeli missile attacks
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141 views • May 18, 2021
‘No one’s safe in Palestine’: 10yo Gaza girl whose heart-rending clip went viral tells of ‘sad’ life under Israeli missile attacks
18 May, 2021 20:54
full story here,
https://on.rt.com/b8fk
Her dream is just to be a “regular person” who doesn’t have to fear airstrikes at night or hear people’s cries the next day. Nadine Abdel-Taif from Gaza, which is being pounded by Israel, talked to RT about her daily trauma.
Nadine has been branded the face of the suffering of the Palestinian children in the ongoing flare-up between Israel and the Gaza-based Hamas militant group since her tearful monologue went viral on social media a few days ago. Speaking in English, she shared her frustration, helplessness, and inability to understand what was going on after an Israeli missile flattened a building near her home.
Meet Janna Jihad, the Award Winning Youngest Palestinian Journalist. Most Brave Little Girl
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=DM94MHK9HD69
18 May, 2021 20:54
full story here,
https://on.rt.com/b8fk
Her dream is just to be a “regular person” who doesn’t have to fear airstrikes at night or hear people’s cries the next day. Nadine Abdel-Taif from Gaza, which is being pounded by Israel, talked to RT about her daily trauma.
Nadine has been branded the face of the suffering of the Palestinian children in the ongoing flare-up between Israel and the Gaza-based Hamas militant group since her tearful monologue went viral on social media a few days ago. Speaking in English, she shared her frustration, helplessness, and inability to understand what was going on after an Israeli missile flattened a building near her home.
Meet Janna Jihad, the Award Winning Youngest Palestinian Journalist. Most Brave Little Girl
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=DM94MHK9HD69
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