⚡️AKHMAT - SILA ! PUTIN OUR PRESIDENT !

⚡️🇷🇺 A K H M A T - S I L A ! P U T I N O U R P R E S I DE N T!

While in Chechnya today. Akhmat Special Forces.

Also, Putin has become an honorary citizen of Chechnya. The corresponding insignia and certificate were presented to the head of state by Ramzan Kadyrov and the Mufti of Chechnya, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic, Salah Nejiev, during Putin's visit to the new Prophet Isa Mosque in Grozny.

In return, the President gifted a handcrafted Quran in a precious binding.



