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Iran’s latest LEGO Trump diss track goes hard
💬 “Fake power, fake muscle, fake bite, fake bark, your best was two bridges and a city park. Now sit on your throne made of gold and shame, you played with fire, now watch your own flame,” goes the refrain to the viral rap hit as a fresh, bass-heavy beat pumps.
Trump cronies’ strategy of using the war to manipulating markets, Iran’s newfound geographic superpower status and Trump’s impotent Truth Social raging.