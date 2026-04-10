Iran’s latest LEGO Trump diss track goes hard

💬 “Fake power, fake muscle, fake bite, fake bark, your best was two bridges and a city park. Now sit on your throne made of gold and shame, you played with fire, now watch your own flame,” goes the refrain to the viral rap hit as a fresh, bass-heavy beat pumps.

Trump cronies’ strategy of using the war to manipulating markets, Iran’s newfound geographic superpower status and Trump’s impotent Truth Social raging.



