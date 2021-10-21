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Out Of Shadows Documentary Lifts The Veil On How The Mainstream Media & Hollywood Manipulate & Control The Masses With Propaganda
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205 views • October 21, 2021
The Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media and Hollywood manipulate and control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.
This amazing documentary was made by Mike Smith.
www.outofshadows.org/
#OutOfShadows #Hollyweird #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #MockingbirdMedia #MSMLies #MSMPropaganda #LameStreamMedia #MainStreamMedia #FakeStreamMedia #CNN #CommunistNewsNetwork #FakeNews
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
This amazing documentary was made by Mike Smith.
www.outofshadows.org/
#OutOfShadows #Hollyweird #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #MockingbirdMedia #MSMLies #MSMPropaganda #LameStreamMedia #MainStreamMedia #FakeStreamMedia #CNN #CommunistNewsNetwork #FakeNews
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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